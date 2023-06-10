AP Police clamp Section 30crpc in Amalapuram ahead of Pawan Kalyan's Yatra

Amalapuram: Just four days ahead of the launch of road shows and public meetings by Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, the police clamped section 30 of crpc raking up a new controversy.



Under this section the District Superintendent of Police may, as occasion requires, direct the conduct of all assemblies and processions on the public roads, or in the public streets or thoroughfares, and prescribe the routes by which, and the times at which, such processions may pass. Rallies, meetings and dharnas are also prohibited under this section.



Jana Sena leaders appealed to the government and police to take back the orders. They said it was a “cruel” attempt to create hurdles in the proposed yatra of Pawan Kalyan. They said come what may, Pawan would go ahead with his scheduled yatra.