AP police deny permission for Amaravati farmers Mahapadayatra

The Andhra Pradesh Police has refused permission for the farmers Mahapadayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli from the 12th of this month. DGP Rajendranath Reddy issued an order denying permission on the grounds that it would disturb peace and harmony in the state. A copy of the order was sent to Gadde Tirupati Rao, general secretary of the Amaravati Conservation Society, after midnight. The DGP informed the reasons for the denial of permission.



He said that the farmers violated the rules and regulations imposed and attacked the government employees doing their duties in the padayatra held in the last year from Amaravati to Tirupati Devasthanam. The DGP said 71 criminal cases have been registered in various districts where the march took place and stated that permission is being denied as per the instructions of the police officers of the respective districts.



Pointing out that there is a possibility of disruption of law and order during the Mahapadayatra, DGP claimed that due to the prevailing political situation in Konaseema and Srikakulam districts, permission for the Mahapadayatra is being denied keeping in view of public interests.



Meanwhile, a hearing was held in the High Court on Thursday regarding the permission for the farmers' Mahapadayatra. The court ordered the government to take a decision by evening, but in the end, the police sent a letter to this effect denying permission. However, the petition on the same will be heard on Friday morning in the High Court.