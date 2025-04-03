AP Police Serve Third Notice at Kakani’s Hyderabad Residence in Illegal Mining Case

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police arrived at the Hyderabad residence of Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday to serve a third notice in connection with an illegal mining case. The notice directed him to appear for questioning tomorrow.

However, relatives at the residence informed the officers that Kakani was not at home. Despite multiple attempts, the AP police have been unable to reach him at his Hyderabad address.

Kakani has been named as Accused No. 4 (A4) in the case, and authorities are continuing their efforts to secure his cooperation in the investigation.