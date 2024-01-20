AP politics revolve around two families with four parties

The political scenario in Andhra Pradesh revolves around two families especially leadership of two regional parties is held exclusively by these two families, making it an unprecedented situation in AP politics. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who defied the Congress high command, formed his own party, and came to power in 2019. He considers himself the successor to his father, Rajasekhar Reddy, who had a significant impact on AP politics.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the president of his regional party, is now striving to come to power once again in AP with the slogan "WHY NOT 175." He won the previous election with an overwhelming majority of 151 assembly seats and became the CM. Another prominent figure in AP politics is Sharmila, who is gaining popularity and attention. If she joins the Congress party on the 4th of this month, she is predicted to become the President of AP within 10 days. The Congress party in AP sees Sharmila as a potential leader who can revive the party and bring it back to its former glory. Furthermore, her association with the Reddy social group gives her an additional advantage, as they have historically supported the Congress party.

Sharmila is currently based in Hyderabad but plans to move to AP soon after her son's engagement. Experts predict that there will be a significant wave of support and migration to the Congress party once she officially joins. It is believed that the TDP, led by Chandrababu Naidu, always manages to make a comeback and challenge the ruling party. Chandrababu Naidu, who is facing charges in the skill scam, is now trying to gain sympathy from the public in order to secure their votes. His son Lokesh is by his side, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan remains a loyal companion.

The BJP's efforts to strengthen its presence in AP always seem to face setbacks. Purandeswari has been appointed as the president of the party, as the previous leaders were deemed ineffective in strengthening the party. She is making extensive efforts to mobilise the BJP across the state, utilising the legacy of NTR and her own talents as a gifted singer. If an electoral alliance is formed between the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena, Purandeswari is expected to play a crucial role.

In summary, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is dominated by two families, who hold the leadership positions in the two national parties and two regional parties. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRCP, Sharmila and her potential alliance with the Congress party, Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP, and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena all play significant roles in AP politics.