AP POLYCET 2020 counselling dates extended to give another chance to candidates

The counselling schedule for AP POLYCET-2020 is extended to provide an opportunity for all students who didn't attend the counselling in the wake of coronavirus background. Of the 60,780 eligible for POLYCET, 35,346 were registered for counselling while only 28,682 people were given options for the selection of seats. However, the deadline was extended again giving chance to students to pay the fees till October 21 followed by the examination of certificates, filling web options on October 22 and allocation of seats on October 24 respectively.

The written examination was held at 41 examination centres in Andhra Pradesh where a total of 71,631 students across the state appeared for the exam and 60,780 have been qualified of which, Matta Durga Sai Keerthi Teja (West Godavari) secured first rank with 120 marks out of 120, Sunkara Akshay Praneeth (East Godavari) secured second rank with 119 marks and Sri Dutta Shyam Sunder (East Godavari) secured 3rd rank with 118 marks respectively.

There are 66,742 seats available in 271 public, aided and private colleges for the academic year 2020-21 in various streams.