AP providing quality healthcare to all the needy: IT Minister

Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh government is determined to provide health protection to every individual in the state through Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme, said Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at the Aarogya Suraksha programme organised at the Thummapala village secretariat in Anakapalli on Saturday, the minister said people under the 1,505 secretariats purview of the district would be examined and provided free treatment that will continue till November 1.

He said that three tests at home and four at the medical camps would be conducted plus other 64 types of tests will be carried out for the people along with supply of medicines for the needy.

District collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti said two doctors and two medical specialists would conduct the tests and the treatment process will be monitored by Aarogya Mitra.

Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi said a total of 3,110 types of diseases have been treated in YSR Aarogyasri scheme and Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha would screen every person in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme at Devarapalli mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state is providing free medical services to the poor under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme in all corporate and government hospitals like nowhere else in the country.

Along with seven health services, 105 types of medicines have been made available at the doorstep. He urged people to be aware of the scheme and the needy to avail the services extended as part of the scheme.