AP relaxes lockdown in Green Zones, restrictions to be continued in Red and Orange Zones

Amaravati: The AP government relaxed lockdown restrictions in the green zones across the State, where all kinds of economic activities will be allowed normally. Addressing the media, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the agriculture and industrial activities will be allowed, on Monday. At the same time, he cautioned that the physical distance must be ensured. 676 total mandals in AP. Out of them, 63 in Red Zone, where the highest number of COVID19 positive cases were confirmed and 54 in Orange Zone, where some positive cases were reported. All the remaining mandals are in the Green Zone. The Chief Minister said that with small efforts, we can save the mandals in Orange Zones.

Chief Minister urged the Muslim brothers to pray God for the State, along with for their well being.

Stating that, in the near future, we and COVID19 together have to live, he urged the people not to discriminate against the patients suffering from the virus.

Doubling period of positive cases in the State is 9.1 days, whereas it is 9.8 with respect to the Country, he revealed. The mortality rate is 2.87 per cent in AP, but it is more than 3 per cent in the country.