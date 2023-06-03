AP RGUKT 2023 admission notification released, check dates here

AP RGUKT Chancellor Acharya KC Reddy on Friday disclosed the details regarding the admissions in the 2023-24 academic year in Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Srikakulam and Ongole IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUKT). He revealed that the notification for admission to the six-year integrated B.Tech engineering course will be released on Saturday.

The students are advised to apply on the university website from 4th to 26th of this month till 5 pm. KC Reddy said that the list of selected students will be released on July 13 and the classes will start in the first week of August. He said that the admissions will be taken up as per the government's orders in the background of increasing the quota for disabled persons from 3 to 5 percent. Only those with more than 40 percent disability are eligible under this quota.

It has been mentioned that the certificates of PHC, CAP, NCC, Sports, Bharat Scouts and other special category quota students will be examined at Nuzividu IIIT from 5th to 9th July.