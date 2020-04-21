AP RTC staff seek insurance cover

Vijayawada: The employees of the APSRTC, which is now known as the Public Transport Department (PTD), has been participating in the Covid-19 containment programme throughout the State as per the direction of the government under the GO RT No 231 and rendering services along with the employees of the Police, Excise, Forest and the Transport department.

The members of the RTC Employees Union (EU) on Monday appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that since they were also working for the Covid-19 containment, they should also be given all the facilities being given to the other government employees along with insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

They said that they are also entitled for full salary as they are working with the staff of the Medical and Health department and the Police.

EU state president YV Rao and general secretary Palisetti Damodara Rao said in a statement here on Monday that they had submitted representations to the Chief Minister, Minister for Transport Perni Nani, principal secretary T Krishnababu, and vice-chairman and managing director of RTC Madireddi Pratap.

They deplored that the officials marked leave of absence to the employees who could not attend the duty since they were living in far off places from where there was no transport facility.

They said that the officials did not take into consideration of the direction of the government in this respect. They said that they would take the issue to the notice of the government.