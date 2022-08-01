AP school students leave for Punjab on exchange programme

Vijayawada (NTR District): As part of cultural and linguistic exchange programme under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Ek Bharat- Sresht Bharat' initiative, students representing all the districts in Andhra Pradesh left for Punjab by train on Monday.

The Union Ministry of Education launched Azadi–Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Ek Bharat-Sresht Bharat initiative to support the cause and propagate the rich history of Indian cultural revolution, coupled with rousing freedom struggle that was built around the tenets of non-violence and justice.

As part of this objective, all the States/UTs in India have been paired for an entire year and school students visit the paired State to forge mutual bond. Likewise, Andhra Pradesh is paired with Punjab as part of Ministry of Education initiative.

Under the aegis of Samagra Siksha of AP Department of School Education, 25 students belonging to ZPHS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and AP model schools, representing 13 districts, accompanied with teachers boarded Janmabhoomi Express to Vizag on Monday at Vijayawada railway station. They will be heading to Jalandhar from Vizag through train journey.

Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupkar and Station Director of Vijayawada PBN Prasad flagged off their journey to Punjab by train.

Students will visit monuments, museums and participate in sports, seminars on sociology of food and cultural exchange, lost history, heroes of freedom struggle during their five-day visit to Punjab.

Nusrat M Mandrupkar congratulated the students for getting selected for this noble opportunity to visit Punjab.

PBN Prasad said that India is a unique nation, whose fabric has been woven by diverse linguistic, cultural and religious threads, which can be realized only through such cultural exchange programmes right from school level.