AP SEC issues new election notification for 12 Panchayats and 722 wards across the state

New notification has been issued to the panchayats and wards where elections were not held. The EC on Wednesday issued notification of elections to 12 panchayats and 722 wards where nominations have not been filed due to technical reasons. Ward and village wise voter list will be displayed by the 4th of this month. Deadline for filing nominations is slated at 5 pm on the March 6 followed by scrutiny of nominations from 8 am on the next day. While the complaints on nominations will be received till 5 pm on March 8.

The hearing on complaints on nominations will be held on March 9th followed by withdrawal of nominations till 3 pm on 10th. The final list of candidates will be released on the same day at 4 pm. On the other hand, candidates' campaign will end at 7.30 pm on the 13th while polling will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on the 15th. The counting of votes will start from 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday directed the Panchayati Raj department to give him full details on the recounting of votes held in several Panchayats matter. On the other hand, he has already directed the Panchayati Raj department to submit panchayat-wise reports with full details on the counting process at every polling station, officials said.