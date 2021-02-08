AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh cancels Kadapa tour amid eye infection, heads to Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has cancelled his YSR Kadapa district tour at the last minute. While the SEC was scheduled to conduct a review meeting with the concerned district authorities on Monday on the arrangements and management of the panchayat elections, his visit was cancelled due to an eye infection. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will go to LV Prasad Hospital in Hyderabad for eye examinations.

Meanwhile, all set for Polling of first phase of Panchayat elections on Tuesday in 2,723 gram panchayats across 12 districts except in Vizianagaram. The polling process will start at 6.30 am and will continue till 3.30 pm in all areas except Maoist-affected areas where the polling will be held till 1.30 pm. The campaign of the candidates in the respective villages ended at 7.30 pm on Sunday, the State Election Commission office said.

On the other hand, the nomination process for third phase of Panchayat elections will end today and the withdrawal of nominations of second phase elections will also come to end. The district administration has also made all arrangements for the first phase of Panchayat elections.