AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh meets, governor briefs over municipal elections' results

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Nimmagadda Ramesh who met the governor at the Raj Bhavan, explained to the governor over the way the municipal elections were held. He also briefed about the results announced on Sunday.

The SEC has also brought the election of mayor and chairman to the attention of the governor. Meanwhile, it is known that the ruling party has won the municipal elections with thumping majority in the recently concluded municipal elections

The YSRCP has bagged 73 municipalities and 11 Corporations across the state with a thumping majority. While TDP has got majority in Tadipatri and Mydukuru municipalities. Meanwhile, the SEC had to take a decision on the MPTC and ZPTC elections. However, as there is a short period of time for SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar amid his retirement date is fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether MPTC and ZPTC elections will be conducted.