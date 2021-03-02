AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh withdraws orders to change colours on ration delivery vehicles

The Andhra Pradesh SEC has made a sensational decision on the issue of colour of ration distribution vehicles in the state. The SEC withdrawn the orders to change the colour of the ration door delivery vehicles. With this, the petition was disposed off. While the SEC directed to change the colors of ration vehicles, the government challenged it in the high court. The SEC decision has turned out to be a surprising.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh inspected the ration door delivery vehicles as the election code was in force across the state and ordered to change the colour of vehicle, which resembles to YSRCP flag colours. gave instructions on February 5. While Jagan govt approached the High Court on this and sought to direct the Election Commissioner not to obstruct the door-to-door ration scheme in rural areas.

A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking that these orders be declared unconstitutional and unilateral. According to the petition, it will take 3 months to change the colors of the vehicles. It will cost heavily, which will put a burden on the government treasury.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which heard the petition, suspended the SEC's order to change the colours of ration door delivery vehicles. Jagan Sarkar asked the court to direct the Election Commissioner not to obstruct the door-to-door ration scheme in rural areas. He said that the scheme was started before the election rules came into force and asked the SEC to direct it not to obstruct it. After hearing the arguments the court, which suspended those orders and gave interim orders till March 15 has withdrawn the orders.