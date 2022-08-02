AP sees growth in GST collections for July 2022, collects Rs. 3,409 crore

Andhra Pradesh has seen a considerable growth once again after once in GST collections for the month of July. According to the Centre, there has been a 25 percent growth in GST collections. While Rs.2,730 crores were collected in the form of GST in July last year, Rs.3,409 crores have been collected this time. As far as Telangana is concerned, in July last year, Telangana collected Rs.3610 crores from GST and now the state has grossed Rs. 4547 crore



On the other hand, the Centre has revealed that the GST collection has increased significantly in the country as well with Rs.1.49 lakh crores being collected for July 2022 recording a growth of 28 percent compared to last year. The Centre said that the collection has increased due to economic recovery and prevention of tax evasion. In July 2021, GST collections were Rs. 1.16 lakh crores. This is the second highest revenue after the implementation of GST regime.

The Centre said that the GST revenue has crossed the mark of Rs.1.4 lakh crore for the 5th consecutive month. Also, the government has revealed that the GST Council has taken many measures in the past to make tax payments easier. On the other hand, recovery of the economy has also had a positive impact on GST collections.