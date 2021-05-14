AP sees progress in collection and distribution of Oxygen, centre to provide three ISO tanks

Andhra Pradesh is making significant progress in oxygen collection and distribution. Oxygen is being widely supplied to various hospitals in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a positive situation in the state.

In this context, the Center will provide three more ISO tanks to the state, which will be handed over at Durgapur tomorrow afternoon. A special train with 60 tons of oxygen will reach Krishnapatnam as well. Authorities have already filled 2 tanks with oxygen at the Durgapur steel factory

The special train will supply continuous oxygen at the rate of three tanks that will carry 60 metric tons of oxygen per trip. A special train will collect oxygen from various factories in Odisha. With this, it can be kept in an oxygen reserve in Nellore and Rayalaseema districts, officials said. On the other hand, another 110 tonnes of liquid oxygen will arrive to the state from Gujarat. The oxygen will reach Guntur by a special train tomorrow.