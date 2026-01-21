AP set to get Dubai food cluster

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured a major investment boost from the United Arab Emirates, with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri agreeing to establish a Dubai food cluster in the state’s food processing sector and support around 40 UAE-based companies planning operations in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held the meeting with Al Marri on the first day of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. The discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE across key growth sectors.

Naidu outlined investment opportunities in food security, logistics, port-based industries, renewable energy, urban development, tourism, and infrastructure. He said Andhra Pradesh offers strong port connectivity, a favourable policy environment, and rapid clearances for global investors.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal by UAE-based Sharaf Group to set up a multi-modal logistics park in the state. Other projects discussed included a modern construction unit in Amaravati using light gauge steel framing technology, expansion of port terminals and logistics infrastructure in collaboration with DP World, and a floating storage and regasification unit through ADNOC. Plans by the Lulu Group to develop a mega shopping mall in Visakhapatnam were also discussed.

Naidu said a strategic partnership with the UAE would accelerate industrial growth, employment generation, and exports in Andhra Pradesh. Al Marri assured full cooperation from the UAE government and leading companies to expand collaboration further. Union minister K Rammohan Naidu and ministers Nara Lokesh and T G Bharat also participated in the meeting.