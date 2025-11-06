AP showcases `12,000 cr tourism investments

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as India’s next major tourism and hospitality hub, having attracted Rs 12,000 crore in tourism investments within a year under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London.

Durgesh, who is leading an investment outreach mission, said the state’s tourism policy is designed to make Andhra Pradesh one of the most investor-friendly destinations in the country. He emphasised that the PPP-based tourism development strategy, supported by the NDA government, is driving large-scale projects in hospitality, eco-tourism, and adventure segments, while creating employment for local communities.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh pavilion, the minister outlined the Tourism Policy 2024–29, which grants the sector industrial status, ensuring access to subsidies, single-window approvals, and tax incentives comparable to manufacturing and IT sectors. “Investors who partner with us will find a transparent system and fast-track clearances. We are creating a tourism ecosystem that integrates sustainability, accessibility, and profitability,” he said.

Durgesh held discussions with key global players, including Hari Daggubati of Trans Indus UK, Anthony Kingsley of AK Travel Agency and Chris Ford, MICE specialist for Europe and North Africa.

He also met representatives from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Board and addressed international media outlets such as Lika Radio and Travel and Tour World.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s geographic and infrastructure advantages, Durgesh noted the State’s extensive connectivity by air, road, rail, and sea, with operational airports in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, and Kadapa, and plans to establish airports in every district. “AP’s long coastline and scenic destinations such as Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Ananthagiri, and Suryalanka make it an unparalleled investment destination,” he said.

Durgesh added that Andhra Pradesh is expanding into cruise tourism, linking Visakhapatnam–Chennai–Puducherry, and promoting heritage circuits covering Amaravati, Nagarjunakonda, and Thotlakonda. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for prioritizing the tourism sector and steering it toward global standards.

Inviting global investors to the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit on November 14–15, Durgesh said Andhra Pradesh offers a “rare convergence of policy stability, infrastructure readiness, and natural beauty, a combination investors cannot overlook.”