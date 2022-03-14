AP soft tennis girls team wins bronze medal

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis girls team won bronze medal in 16th Junior nationals soft tennis championship held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat from March 6 to 10.

In girls segment doubles P Lavanya of Krishna and T Vishma Sri of Nellore represented the AP team and secured the third place to win bronze medal.

The team members P Lavanya (Krishna), T Vishma Sri (Nellore), G Neeraja (Anantapur), S Grahitha (Kadapa), A Jahnava Sri (Anantapur), M Bhavana (Krishna), R Kavya (Srikakulam) and Y Venkata Akhsya exhibited their talent and bagged third place in that tournament.

The winning team was accorded a warm welcome in Vijayawada by soft tennis association members. State Primary education examination Board Director D Devananda Reddy, Soft Tennis state president V Srinu Babu, treasurer Abdul Kareem, SRR and CVR government degree college physical education director Dr M Koteswara Rao and others congratulated the team.

According to Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar, the team winning medals in various competitions and medals. He said the state government as well as Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) is giving support to the game, he said.