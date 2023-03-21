AP Soft Tennis Women's team qualifies for national games

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Women's team was qualified for the 37th national games, which will be organised in Goa in November this year. The AP Women's Soft Tennis team won a bronze medal in the 19th senior soft tennis championship being conducted at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

On Monday, the AP Women's team defeated the host Odisha women's team 2-0 and reached the semi-finals. But in the semi-final match, the AP team lost to Tamil Nadu 2-0 and bagged the bronze medal.

The first eight-place teams such as quarter finals teams will qualify for the 37th National Games.

On the other hand, the Men's team lost in the pre-quarter final match and lost its chance to go to the Goa National Games.

AP Soft Tennis Association chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, president Valle Srinu Babu, general secretary D Dilip Kumar and director Karim congratulated the AP women's team for qualifying for the Goa national games.