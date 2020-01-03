AP SSC Time Table 2020 released: Exams to begin from March 23

With two months left for the board exams in two Telugu states, the Educational boards releasing the date sheets of the exams. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the schedule for the SSC board exams. The AP SSC 2020 board exams will start from March 23. Earlier it is learnt that the government has made changes to the AP board exams to make the questions conceptional based and aptitude driven. The examination begins at 9.30 am and finishes at 12.15 including 15 minutes grace time for reading the question paper at the beginning



Here is the Schedule of SSC exams

March 23 – First language paper I (composite and group A)

March 24 – First language paper II (group A and composite)

March 26 – Second language

March 27 – English paper I

March 28 – English paper – II

March 30 – Mathematics paper – I

March 31 – Mathematics paper -II

April 1 – General Science Paper – I

April 3 – General Science paper-II

April 4 – Social studies paper-I

April 6 – Social studies paper-II

April 7 – OSSC Main language paper-II

April 8 – SSC Vocation courses (theory)

For the vocational courses exam, the time will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am.