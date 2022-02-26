Andhra Pradesh task force committee chairman Krishna Babu said that all the students will be brought back to the state from Ukraine. Speaking to media at the secretariat, Krishna Babu said that a flight from Ukraine will be reached to Mumbai today evening and another will arrive in Delhi tomorrow morning.



He further added that he was not sure about the number of students belonging to Andhra Pradesh. "The centre in list provided to the state mentioned that a total of nine students will be arrived in Mumbai today evening and 13 students IN Delhi," he said, adding that the AP government has set up receptions in Mumbai and Delhi.

Orders have been passed to customs official Rama Krishna to receive the students arriving in Mumbai while AP Bhavan principal resident commissioner Praveen Prakash and additional resident commsioner Himansh will receive the students at Delhi airport, he added.

He continued that the government is unsure about the number of students arriving from Ukraine to the country, however, the placards will be displayed at the airports in the name of AP government and all the students from the state will be placed at AP Bhavan in Delhi and a hotel in Mumbai temporarily before shifting them to the Andhra Pradesh.