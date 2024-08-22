AP, Telangana to receive rains for next five days amid expected low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for continued heavy rainfall as the Meteorological Center has announced an alert extending for the next five days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the formation of a low pressure in the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to significantly impact weather conditions across the region.

As the cyclone approaches, districts in both states are likely to experience intense rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Telangana, including Mancherial, Nirmal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagityala, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabub Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, and Vanaparthi. Wind speeds in these areas are anticipated to reach between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and limit outdoor activities to essential errands only.

In Andhra Pradesh, the forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall across various districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, Ubhayagodavari, Nellore, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, and Prakasam. Additional rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Palnadu, Chittoor, Nandyal, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Srisatyasai.

As rainfall continues to affect Rayalaseema, authorities advise residents to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather.