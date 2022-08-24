AP TET 2022 examination results likely on September 24

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) exams are over. The AP TET exams, which started from August 6 were held till August 21 where a total of 5,25,789 candidates applied for this exam. About 150 examination centers have been set up for the conduction of TET. Apart from AP, examination centers have also been set up in Odisha, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad this time.



After 2018, TET was conducted again every year and a large number of candidates appeared for the exam. It is learnt that the preliminary answer key for the latest TET exam will be released at the end of this month i.e. on 31st August followed by raising of objections from September 1 to 7.



The final answer key will be released on September 12. AP TET 2022 results will be announced on September 14. The candidates are advised to visit official website for other updates.

