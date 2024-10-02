AP TET-2024: Arrangements in place for examinations from tomorrow

Director of School Education Vijayaramaraju announced that all preparations are complete for the Tet-2024 examinations scheduled to take place from October 3rd to October 21st. The exams will be conducted in selected centers with morning sessions running from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and afternoon sessions from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Help centers have been established at all district DEO offices, providing support for candidates who may have any inquiries regarding the examination process.

In a special provision for disabled candidates, a scribe will be available, and these candidates will be granted an additional 50 minutes to complete their exams. Candidates who have received duplicate hall tickets are advised to select only one center for the examination.

Strict regulations will be enforced at the examination centers; no electronic devices, including mobile phones, will be permitted. Candidates are encouraged to review their hall tickets for accuracy. In the event of discrepancies, they should promptly correct them in the nominal rolls at their examination center, presenting the necessary documentation.

Candidates who have not yet collected their hall tickets are urged to download them from the official website at http://cse.ap.gov.in.