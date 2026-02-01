Budget a blueprint for self-reliant, developed India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2025-26, saying that through it, Prime Minister Modi has proven that self-reliant and developed India is not merely a slogan, but the firm resolve of our government.

In a series of messages on social media, HM Shah said, “The budget presents not only a clear blueprint to empower every sector, every section, and every citizen, but also a practical, ground-level vision that will support and encourage progress at every step.”

He described the #ViksitBharatBudget as a vision for building an India that leads the world across all domains.

The Union Home Minister said that from manufacturing to infrastructure, healthcare to tourism, rural development to artificial intelligence, sports to pilgrimage destinations, the #ViksitBharatBudget is a budget that empowers and fulfils the dreams of youth, women, and farmers in every village, town, and city.

“Reflecting the roadmap for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and outlining the vision for the next 25 years, this Budget deserves heartfelt appreciation from every Indian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” he said.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, "Viksit Bharat Budget accelerates PM Modi's vision of a Future Ready Bharat where growth reaches beyond big cities, by allocating Rs 12.2 lakh crore for capital expenditure.”

The target of reaching out to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through new rail corridors, National Waterways and improved connectivity will boost jobs growth, elevating India's aspirations to new heights, he said.

HM Shah said, “Viksit Bharat Budget will give unprecedented momentum to connectivity in India. Seven high-speed rail corridors announced today aimed at supercharging inter-city connectivity and slashing travel time across key economic and population centres of our country.”

Union Home Minister praised the launch of the “Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana” to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj.

This will strengthen the rural economy and provide new support to weavers, farmers, and the handloom industry, he said.

Referring to the Coconut Promotion Scheme in coastal areas, he said it would benefit 3 crore farmers.

He also lauded the push to boost cashew and cocoa production and exports, and the decision to conserve sandalwood.

HM Shah said, “Making MSMEs the champions of India's growth story, Viksit Bharat Budget realises PM Modi's vision of galvanising the economy from the grassroots through a clear three-pronged framework with a Rs 10,000 crore Growth Fund. The provision will propel the MSMEs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to hit their targets through structured professional handholding.”

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, “The Viksit Bharat Budget has taken a visionary decision to increase farmers’ incomes through livestock. By increasing the number of veterinarians and expanding veterinary centres and training centres, the livestock-based economy will be strengthened.”

He said decisions such as providing credit-linked subsidies for the dairy and poultry sectors, promoting fisheries through the development of 500 ponds, and providing access to global markets will prove to be major milestones in the Modi government’s resolve to raise farmers’ income.

HM Shah said, “The Modi government’s decision in the Viksit Bharat Budget to develop 15 archaeological sites, including Dholavira, as cultural destinations will establish India’s ancient culture on the global stage.”

The construction of a Buddhist Circuit in five northeastern states, the development of mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and the Araku Valley, and turtle trails in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala will give fresh momentum to development in these regions and promote eco-tourism, he said.

“Additionally, the establishment of a National Institute of Hospitality will provide youth with skills and employment opportunities and further strengthen the tourism sector,” he said.

The Union Home Minister said, “The Viksit Bharat Budget is a powerful reflection of PM Modi’s vision from education to self-employment. The development of five university townships around major industrial and logistics corridors will promote education-industry integration.”

“At the same time, the construction and upgradation of four telescope infrastructure facilities will give fresh momentum to research. The establishment of AVGC labs at the National Institute of Design, in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, and the formation of a high-powered committee on ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ reflect the resolve to make the new generation skill-equipped and to build an India that leads in every field.”