AP TET Hall Tickets released, exams from October 3

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) hall tickets have been released, with candidates now able to download them from the official TET website. The hall tickets were made available on Saturday night in anticipation of the written exams, which are set to commence on October 3 and conclude on October 20.

The APTET exams will be conducted in a computer-based test format, spanning an 18-day period with two session slots each day. The first session is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by the second session from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.



The officials are advising all candidates to download their hall tickets at the earliest convenience to ensure a smooth examination process.