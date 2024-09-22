  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP TET Hall Tickets released, exams from October 3

AP TET Hall Tickets released, exams from October 3
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) hall tickets have been released, with candidates now able to download them from the official TET website.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) hall tickets have been released, with candidates now able to download them from the official TET website. The hall tickets were made available on Saturday night in anticipation of the written exams, which are set to commence on October 3 and conclude on October 20.

The APTET exams will be conducted in a computer-based test format, spanning an 18-day period with two session slots each day. The first session is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by the second session from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The officials are advising all candidates to download their hall tickets at the earliest convenience to ensure a smooth examination process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick