- Pawan Kalyan begins 11-day ‘Praschit Deeksha’ over animal fat in Tirupati laddu
- Prayers offered to Lord Venkateswara at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur
- Minister Khandre orders for confiscation of forest land of Kottanur
- ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative begins with reducing cervical cancer burden in Indo-Pacific
- Young aspiring diplomats debate on global issues and world politics
- Highly anticipated autobiography ‘ChiminiBelakininda’ set for release
- Assam BJP getting unprecedented response in membership drive, says CM Sarma
- Sharmila demands probe into adulteration of ghee
- PM Modi arrives in New York to attend UN Summit of the Future
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today unaltered, check the rates on 22 September, 2024
AP TET Hall Tickets released, exams from October 3
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) hall tickets have been released, with candidates now able to download them from the official TET website.
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) hall tickets have been released, with candidates now able to download them from the official TET website. The hall tickets were made available on Saturday night in anticipation of the written exams, which are set to commence on October 3 and conclude on October 20.
The APTET exams will be conducted in a computer-based test format, spanning an 18-day period with two session slots each day. The first session is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by the second session from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.
The officials are advising all candidates to download their hall tickets at the earliest convenience to ensure a smooth examination process.
