AP to expand natural farming in a big way

Vijayawada: In a ground-breaking move to advance sustainable agriculture, the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of the state government signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pegasus Capital Advisors and Producers Trust on Saturday at the AP Markfed head office here.

This strategic partnership, represented by T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman, RySS; Craig Cogut, founder and CEO, Pegasus Capital Advisors; and Keith Agoada, founder and CEO, Producers Trust, aims to scale natural farming from one to six million farmers. The collaboration focuses on key areas such as resource mobilisation, post-harvest infrastructure, market expansion, AI-driven research, and international partnerships.

Vijay Kumar emphasised the role of women self-help groups in driving this initiative, stating, “What we offer is a larger canvas where these self-help groups take the lead in Natural Farming expansion through established networks with local supply chains.”

He further said with strong interest from global buyers and governments, the MoU is set to enhance value chains, secure sustainable funding, and drive innovation in the agricultural sector.

This initiative will not only empower millions of farmers but also promote a resilient and eco-friendly farming ecosystem, strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a global leader in natural farming.

Craig Cogut of Pegasus Capital, stressed the significance of this collaboration, stating that It is inspiring to see work that has a transformational impact on human health and drives the local economy. “Our collaboration must pave the way for resources, building infrastructure, and bringing technology.”

Keith Agoada, CEO of Producers Trust USA, expressed his appreciation for Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in natural farming. “It’s an honour to see the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu focuses on introducing certification, traceability and data to strengthen Natural Farming expansion,” he said.

Gina McCarthy, an advisor at Pegasus Capital said they were looking forward to a great partnership that focuses on strengthening the work of APCNF which is building local commercial enterprises that care about people.

B Rama Rao, CEO, RySS, G Muralidhar, advisor, Integration and other senior officials from RySS Praveen S, Taru, Sudhakar, Vishy, Aruna and Laxmi Durga also participated in the meeting.