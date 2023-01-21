AP to grow stronger in IT industry: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: A host of measures considered by Andhra Pradesh government in developing the state, Visakhapatnam in particular as beach IT destination, in the IT domain were brought forth by state IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Attending as chief guest at the 'InfinITy Vizag' summit on its concluding day, the IT Minister elaborated about the plans in place to take Vizag several notches up in the IT sector. ''Vizag is poised to be developed as beach IT sector as envisaged by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,'' the IT Minister said, adding that about 25,000 employees from Visakhapatnam work in various IT companies.

Organised by IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) in association with the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, AP Innovation Society and Software Technology Parks of India, the day two of the event focused on the need to promote IT industry in AP, the present growth graph, ecosystem available for startups, among others.