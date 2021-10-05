AP to promote organic farming in a big way

Amaravati: The State Government is planning to bring organic farming policy to benefit farmers, according to Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu.

In a review meeting organised on natural farming with scientists and farmers here on Monday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on promoting natural farming.

He said the Rytu Bharosa Centres will be utilised for promoting organic farming. Nearly 5,000 community hiring centres will be set up to promote organic farming.

He stressed the need for bringing awareness among farmers on organic farming to reduce the use of pesticides and chemicals.

As part of the promotion of organic farming, training will be organised for farmers, inputs will be supplied, and marketing support will be provided for the organic products, the ministers announced.

Officials, including T Vijaykumar, Poonam Malakondaiah, Arun Kumar, Sridhar and others participated.