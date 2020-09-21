AP to receive heavy rains for two days as the low pressure intensified in Bay of Bengal

It is knew with the surface trough in northeast Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is receiving continuous rains for the last three days. Meanwhile, the meteriological department said that light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in most parts of northern coastal Andhra today as the low pressure intensified. Also, heavy rains expected in some parts of northern coastal Andhra on Tuesday as well.

Light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning are predicted in most parts of southern Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow.

There is a chance of thundershowers and light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema as well on Tuesday.

As per the weather report experts, there are three main reasons for heavy rains such as Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the basin over Telangana, and the southwest monsoons. The authorities asserted that the clouds are dangerous and can have risk of thundershowers and lightning, and hence advised people to be extremely vigilant.

On the other hand, the meteorological department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of Telangana today, especially in the former Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. Rains are likely to cause floods and stagnant water in the hinterland and may lead to falling of trees, electric poles, disruption of normal activities, overflowing of reservoirs, ponds, ditches, flooding of inland areas, small bridges and causeways. There is a possibility of people getting in trouble with traffic interruptions. The district administrations has been asked to be vigilant and follow the flood protocol issued earlier, the Telangana government information department said in a statement.