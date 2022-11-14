AP to receive rains from November 18 due to expected low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has said that rains are likely to occur again in Andhra Pradesh due to another low pressure effect to be formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal in two days.



The low pressure formed in Southwest Bay of Bengal during the last few days merged with Southeast Arabian Sea on 13th of this month. "Also, on 16th of this month, another low pressure will form in Southeast Bay of Bengal due to which the state will receive rain again from the 18th," said the Meteorological Department.

The IMD has made it clear that in the next two days, light to moderate rains will occur in one or two places in south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are already falling across Nellore district. Due to the rains that have been falling for two days, the inner areas of Nellore city have been submerged in water. Flood water has entered Magunta Layout Under Bridge disrupting normal life. The people faced great difficulties to enter the GT road from the mini bypass.

With the heavy rains, water has entered the cellars About five centimeters of rain has been recorded in two days. Heavy rains are also falling in Udayagiri, Kavali and Gudur constituencies.