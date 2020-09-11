AP Tops Among Least Category States in the States' Startup Rankings 2019

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh stood at the bottom category out of the five categories of State's Startup Ranking 2019, announced by the Government of India on Friday. Interestingly, among the ten States in the fifth category, that is Emerging Startup Ecosystems, Andhra Pradesh emerged as the first State.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India conducted this survey and released the rankings.

All the States and Union Territories have been grouped into five grading categories based on the percentile score ranges. A percentile score indicates how well a State has performed in comparison to other States. A State's percentile rank range indicates that the State scored as well as, or better than, the per cent of States which participated in the ranking exercise. The States with similar percentile score range have been graded in a common group, which is a grading category.

Accordingly, five percentile-based grading categories are arranged including those who got 100 percentile are grouped in the Best Performer, States with more than 75 to less than 100 percentile are in Top Performers, States with more than or equal to 30 to less than or equal to 75 percentile are in Leaders category, States with more than or equal to 10 to less than 35 percentile grouped in Aspiring Leaders. The remaining States, which have less than or equal to 10 percentile are grouped in the Emerging Startup Ecosystems.

The 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category acknowledges States which are rapidly scaling-up the Startup ecosystem knowledge curve. These States are in the process of strengthening the institutional mechanism to organize and scale their Startup Programmes to replicate the success stories from the leading States.

On the other hand, the 'Best Performer' category recognizes the States which are ahead of all other States, overall in the ranking framework. The State has also aced the ranking in the overall assessment and has undertaken novel measures to promote the Startup ecosystem. The performance by the 'Best Performer' State also reflects the maturity of its Startup ecosystem thereby setting a benchmark for other States.

Gujarat emerged as the Best Performer and Karnataka and Kerala scored Top Performers category in the country. Telangana is in the Aspiring Leaders category along with Haryana, Punjab and others. Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan stood in the Leaders category. Along with Andhra Pradesh, the states like Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in the Emerging Startup Ecosystems category.