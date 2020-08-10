AP turns as global epicenter of Coronavirus: Galla Jaya Dev

Amaravati: TDP MP Galla Jaya Dev expressed worry by saying that the AP is now turned as the global epicentre of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

India is reporting the highest number of daily new cases and AP, after Maharashtra, is reporting the highest in India, he said in a statement on Monday.

The State has been recording around 10,000 new cases daily for several days in the last 2 weeks. When the lockdown ended on 31 May, the number of cases in the state stood at 3,571 as compared to 2,27,860 cases on 09 August 2020. That was an increase by more than 60 times, he observed.

AP has the fastest doubling time amongst all major states in India. Since the start of the pandemic, Maharashtra has always been recording the most number of cases in India, but now the numbers from Andhra Pradesh are rivalling them, he added.

The scary part is that there are a substantial number of cases being recorded in every district across the state, which means that the spread is not just restricted to some urban centres, but has spread to the rural areas as well, which makes tracing, testing and isolating a challenge for the administration.

The careless approach of the YSRCP government towards the pandemic or the people who ignore the physical distancing and hygiene norms that are in place were responsible for the spread of the virus rapidly in the State, he said.

The ruling party MLAs and Ministers themselves violated the lockdown restrictions, organized large gatherings and moved across the state with no regard for the rules that were in place. The CM continues to ignore wearing a mask during meetings.

He added, "We are already the third most infected state in the country in terms of numbers. We have already seen the effect of the lockdown on the economy and on the livelihood of the people. The YCP Govt needs to take corrective action to avoid any future disruptions to the state economy and the lives of the people. If not, it will be the innocent citizens of the state who will have to pay the price for the Govt's negligence."