AP, Vietnam to promote tourism in both regions

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh stressed on the importance of promoting tourism in Andhra Pradesh and as well as in Vietnam for the benefit of the both the countries.

He was addressing the Andhra Pradesh-Vietnam Tourism Conclave-2024 convened at Novotel here on Friday, marking a pioneering event aimed at enhancing tourism and cultural exchanges between Andhra Pradesh and Vietnam.

The Tourism Minister pointed out that there are wonderful Buddhist sites across Andhra Pradesh to attract the tourists from prominent Buddhist countries in the South-East Asia. Kandula Durgesh said Andhra Pradesh is a diverse tourist destination and emphasised the State’s initiatives to foster international tourism links, particularly with Vietnam.

“This conclave marks the beginning of what we anticipate will be a flourishing partnership, enhancing not only tourism but also economic and cultural exchanges between our regions,” stated Minister Durgesh.

The conclave was facilitated by Deepa Ranganathan, founder and CEO of Aieraa Overseas Studies. Over 200 stakeholders from the tourism industry attended.

Ambassador of Vietnam to India Nguyen Thanh Hai who was the chief guest at the conclave, lauded the robust turnout and engagement from both Indian and Vietnamese businesses. He emphasised commitment to promoting tourism, which he described as a priority in their diplomatic outreach in India.

“Vietnam boasts of UNESCO-listed sites and cultural heritages that resonate deeply with ancient Indian culture, making it an attractive destination for Indian tourists,” said Ambassador Hai. He also highlighted the ease of travel facilitated by Vietnam’s e-visa system and the anticipated increase in direct flights, expressing hope that these developments would push Indian tourist visits to the one million mark.

A representative from Viejet Airlines detailed forthcoming plans to connect Andhra Pradesh directly with major Vietnamese cities, aiming to bolster both tourism and business travels. This move is expected to enhance accessibility and convenience for travelers between the two regions.

President of the AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao underscored the economic benefits of such international tourism collaborations. He called for strategic marketing initiatives and reciprocal tourism events to showcase the unique offerings of both destinations.