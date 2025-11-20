AP weather alert: Rains likely in parts of state besides cold waves

The state is currently facing the threat of a cyclone, as the Meteorological Department has reported a low-pressure area forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal this Saturday. This system is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 48 hours. Meteorological experts predict further strengthening into a cyclone in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

As a result of the ongoing low-pressure area, light to moderate rain is anticipated on Thursday across the districts of Prakasam, Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Additionally, rain is forecast for Friday in Krishna, Bapatla, and the aforementioned districts. The Disaster Management Agency has noted that moderate to light rainfall is expected across many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the possibility of heavy rain in some locations on Tuesday, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

In related weather news, the state is also experiencing a significant cold wave. Residents in the agency area are facing extremely low temperatures, with G.Maduga in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district recording the season's lowest at 4.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. Other areas in the district reported minimum temperatures of 5.8 degrees in Munchangiputtu, 6.8 degrees in Chintapalli, 7.8 degrees in Dumbriguda, and 8.1 degrees in Paderu and Pedabayalu. Several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and NTR, recorded minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.