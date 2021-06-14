AP weather report: Meteorological dept. predicts heavy rain in the state for next two days

Amid the southwest monsoons spread further across the country, the meteorological department said the monsoon is likely to extend to most parts of Madhya Pradesh, several parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some parts of Punjab in the next 48 hours. While, the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy rains, Meteorological Department officials said. Officials said the low pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal would remain stable and strengthen further in the coming days.

Hence the weather department said that there could be light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in the northern coastal Andhra tomorrow. Also on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, thundershowers and light to heavy rains are likely. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains in one or two places.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the entire state of Telangana from last night till this morning. Rajanna Sirisilla, Jagityal, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Siddipet districts including Hyderabad received rains. Kukatpally, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehidipatnam and Krishnanagar in Hyderabad will receive showers. Roads were flooded in many areas due to the rains.