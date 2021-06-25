AP weather update: Heavy rains expected in coastal areas in next 48 hours

A surface trough was formed in the Bay of Bengal and basin extends from the ongoing surface period in the Jharkhand region to the southern coast over the interior Odisha. The Meteorological department has forecasted light to moderate rains along with thunders and lightning in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are expected along the north and south coasts.



Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the state on Wednesday and Thursday as the southwest. North coastal Andhra, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor districts received heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Office has forecast light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in several places in the next 48 hours. It said strong winds were blowing from the west and southwest, causing rains.



On the other hand, there are reports that the southwest monsoon has slowed down in the state and has moved to the north India. And the rains in the state are expected only with the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal.

