AP weather update: Light to moderate rains likely in parts of the state for next three days

The 'surface trough' formed yesterday from the southeastern Bay of Bengal to the southern Andhra Pradesh coast extends from the surface period formed in the central part of the Bay of Bengal to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, extending to an average sea level of 3.1 km.



According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, the weather in various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days will be as follows.

It is predicted that light to moderate rains are likely in some places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Friday and Saturday while in South Coastal Andhra, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some places today and tomorrow.

While coming to Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains are likely in some places today and light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some places on Saturday. Meanwhile on Sunday, light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places.