AP weather update: Light to moderate rains predicted for next three days

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains across Andhra Pradesh in next three days due to the surface trough formed in the Bay of Bengal.



The rains are likely to occur in Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada and Konaseema districts on Tuesday and the people are advised to be alert.



Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Guntur and Palnadu districts in the next few hours on Tuesday.



It is known that there was a sudden change in the weather on Monday evening with rains occurring in the parts of the state. Heavy rains were witnessed in some other parts disrupting power supply.