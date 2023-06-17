  • Menu
AP weather update: Monsoon likely to spread across the state in three days

The Meteorological Department has given a good news to Andhra Pradesh stating that there could be favourable conditions for the monsoon to spread in the state.

It said that from 19th of this month, light to moderate rains and heavy rains are expected at many places in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa and Sri Sathyasai districts along with thunder, lightning in some places in the coast.

Moreover, the state is receiving light to moderate rains in parts of the state. Light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely at one or two places on Saturday.

