AP weather update: Southwest Monsoon hits the state, heavy rains forecasted from Friday

AP weather update: The southwest monsoon hits Andhra Pradesh and will extend in full force from Friday. Meanwhile, widespread rains are expected across Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow. On the other hand, the low pressure in north-eastern Bay of Bengal, which continues to move northwest at an altitude of 4.5 to 5.8 km above sea level in the vicinity of Myanmar. It is expected to strengthen in the northern Bay of Bengal and its environs on the 11th of this month.

The low pressure area will gradually strengthen towards the Odisha coast and become an air bubble within 24 hours. Due to which, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and twin Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains from June 11 to 14, the Met office said.



Meteorological department officials said there were indications of record rainfall, especially in north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. Rainfall of 200 to 250 mm is also expected in some areas. Southwest monsoons are picking up speed with low pressure. The monsoon, which is currently spreading to Godavari districts, will enter north coastal districts on Friday.



The southwest monsoon is likely to extend across the state by the 12th. The coastal area will be in turmoil from the 11th of this month due to the low pressure effect and winds will be 45 to 55 kilometers per hour along the coast with a maximum speed of 60 kilometers. Meteorological officials have warned fishermen not to go hunting from 11 to 15.

There are indications of moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning in many places for two days along the southwest coast. Rayalaseema will receive light to moderate rains. In the last 24 hours, 47 mm rainfall recorded in Uppalagupta, 46mm in Srikakulam, 42mm in Sompeta, 36mm in Denkada, 35mm in Machilipatnam, 34mm in Ravulapalem, Jiyammavalas, 32mm in Pedagantada, 29mm in Visakhapatnam, 27mm in Salur, 26mm in Gangavaram, 24mm in Mandikilchipuram, 19 mm of rainfall was recorded in Guntakal.