AP weather update: Untimely rains likely for next ten days in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra

With the humid winds coming from the Bay of Bengal and high pressure in the areas of North Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, there is likely that there could be scattered showers in the state.

The Meteriological officials predicted that scattered rains are expected in Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts from Wednesday and heavy rains are expected on the 15th and 16th.

Apart from Rayalaseema, heavy rains are expected in Guntur and twin Godavari districts. While the rains are forecasted in the agency areas of North coastal Andhra and light showers are expected in coastal areas.

The surface basin over Jharkhand and Odisha extends up to 1.5 km above sea level by which the rains are expected with winds upti 30 to 40 km per hour in the north coastal districts due to the effect of humidity. There could be light to moderate rains along the south coast and in Rayalaseema.