AP weekly round-up: Here are the latest developments that took place in the past week

The latest developments that have been witnessed in Andhra Pradesh are collated here There are more or less some important developments especially related to privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant where the centre has clarified its stands on it. On the other hand, the government has launched a welfare scheme and decided to extend the night curfew in the state for the next two weeks and many more to name. However, just scroll down for the details of the happenings in the state for the last week.

YSRCP sweeps Eluru Municipal Corporation elections

The YSRCP party has won the Eluru Municipal Corporation in the West Godavari district. The results which were announced last Sunday, the YSRCP has won 47 divisions out of 50 divisions and the mayor was also elected on July 30 wherein the former mayor Nurjahan was elected.

Centre clarifies on privatisation of Vizag Steel plant

The centre has clarified that there is no reconsideration on the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. To this end, Union Minister Bhagwat Kishan Rao Karad replied in writing to YSRCP MP Madhav's question in the Lok Sabha on Monday. He said they have invited tenders for the same. The centre also filed an affidavit in High Court stating that the petition filed by former JD Lakshmi Narayana is not subjected to hearing as it is politically motivated.

AP govt. vaccinates 11 lakh people on a single day

A total of 11,50,911 people were vaccinated by 9 pm on Monday through a special drive undertaken as part of the covid vaccination in Andhra Pradesh. The highest number of one lakh 90 lakh people were vaccinated in East Godavari district. Last month, 13.72 lakh people were vaccinated on a single day.

Mansas Trust Chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju gets relief in High Court

The High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju against the Mansas trust executive officer alleging non-compliance with chairman orders and has expressed outrage over the Mansas Trust EO and asked as to why he is not following Court order and directed that he should follow the chairman's orders in respect to Mansas trust operations. The court also asked to pay the salaries of employees with immediate effect.

YS Jagan govt. orders for another probe on AB Venkateswar Rao

The state government on Tuesday ordered another probe into former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao over allegations made by him through media on several senior government officials and violating the rules during the investigation.

Jagananna Vidya Deevena launched

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 29 disbursed the second installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for this year in the accounts of mothers who send their wards to schools. About Rs 693.81 crore was released to about 10.97 lakh students.

Night Curfew extended for next two weeks

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision in view of the coronavirus and extended the night curfew for another two weeks. The curfew will remain in force till August 14. The government has warned that strict action will be taken if anyone violates the covid rules and advised everyone to adhere to the covid protocols.