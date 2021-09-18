AP weekly roundup: Take a look at AP developments from [Sep 13 - Sep 18]

In the last week from September 13 to 18, a few major developments took place in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy have got a sigh of relief as the CBI refused to cancel the bail. Moreover, many other developments took place in the past week.



Take a look...

TTD starts incense sticks centre

The incense sticks manufacturing centre under the auspices of TTD was inaugurated on Monday by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy and AEO Dharma Reddy participated in the inaugural function. On this occasion, YV Subba Reddy said that they have started making incense sticks with the used garlands in temples. He said they are making these sticks in a non-profitable way and they will be made available to devotees in Tirupati and Tirumala.

APSRTC employees to get promotions

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the good news to APSRTC employees. The government is gearing up to give promotions to employees soon. It has been revealed that there will be fewer promotions for officer's level cadre compared to employees and workers level.

CBI Court refuses to cancel YS Jagan's bail in DA case

The CBI court has refused to revoke the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court also denied to cancel the bail to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. It is learned that Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju has filed a petition seeking revocation of the bail of CM Jagan and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy stating that the duo is influencing the witnesses in the case.

AP High Court gives green signal for MPTC and ZPTC results

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for the counting of ZPTC and MPTC election votes and to announce the results. It is learned that the High Court single judge bench on May 21 ruled that the SEC had not complied with the rules in conducting the elections on April 8 and cancelled the elections.

Tirumala Brahmotsavam to be held in Ekantham

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday gave clarity on the conduct of Srivari Brahmotsavala this year. The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that the decision has been taken to hold Swami's Brahmotsavam in Ekantham (solitude) this year as well in the wake of Coronavirus.