AP Weekly Roundup: The Most Happening Week in Andhra Pradesh Politics

A lot had happened in terms of AP politics in the past week right from clashes between YSRCP and TDP leaders over abusive comments by Pattabhi on the chief minister to Chandrababu Naidu's letter to PM Modi to invoke president rule in AP. Meanwhile, the Jagananna Thodu scheme also launched take a look at the happenings in the state last week.



Chandrababu writes to PM Modi

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, Chandrababu appealed to the Prime Minister to conduct a BC census. In his letter, Chandrababu explained to the Prime Minister in detail that injustice was being done to BCs without the proper information.

Jagananna Thodu scheme launched

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Thodu scheme on Wednesday. The government is offering an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 per year to street vendors and distributing Rs. 905 crore to 9.05 lakh people so far and paid Rs 16.36 crore in interest to 4.50 lakh people who have made timely payments.

TDP spokesperson Pattabhi arrested for indecent remarks on CM

The police on Wednesday night arrested TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram in Vijayawada for insulting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with obscene language. A case has been registered against Pattabhi under Sections 153 (a), 505 (2), 353, 504 Red with 120 (b) (Crime No. 355/2021) following a complaint received at the Governorpet Police Station alleging that he had insulted the chief minister. However, the High Court has granted bail to Pattabhi on Saturday.

YS Jagan hand over cheques to kin of police martyrs

The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died while in covid duty. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy handed over cheques to the families of the martyrs as part of the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day function held at Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Thursday.

Chandrababu holds 36-hour Deeksha in protest against the YSRCP govt.

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has done a 36-hour Deeksha in protest of YSRCP leaders attack on TDP offices across the state. He slammed at the government and demanded the centre to invoke president rule in the state.