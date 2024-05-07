AP will be part of NDA's target 400 of seats: Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that they will also be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to win NDA 400 seats in this election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the election rally organised by the NDA alliance in Vemagiri on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the meeting, Lokesh said that the State has been destroyed during the last five years of Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. The youth was the first to be deceived during Jagan's rule.

He commented that if fraud is given the form of a man, it will become Jagan. He said that the State will also achieve progress with the cooperation of Prime Minister Modi who is leading the country on the path of development.

He said that welfare and development will be balanced under the coalition government. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that Narendra Modi is a great leader who showed the power of India to the world.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 has boosted the morale of Indians as Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Law and order has improved significantly under the Modi rule and terrorists have not ventured to look towards India in the last 10 years.

Pawan Kalyan accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of changing the names of the welfare schemes given by the Central government and putting his photo on them, and besides that, he has crippled them by not implementing them properly.

Pawan said that the whole country is moving forward with the spirit of Amrit Bharat, but Andhra Pradesh is caught in the dark hours under the YSRCP regime. He expressed hope that Narendra Modi will cooperate to take Andhra Pradesh to Amrit kal.

Pawan Kalyan has vowed to sacrifice his life for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making the country number one and a superpower. By awarding 135 Padma awards to Telugu people, Modi has recognised the talent of the Telugu race, Pawan said.

He said that the youth of India has progressed from 100 startups to 1.17 lakh startups under Modi's guidance. He said that the country would become the world leader within Modi's tenure. He made it clear that AP is breaking the YSRCP's fort of corruption in the State and establishing a coalition government.