AP witnessing a splendid development, say ministers

Vijayawada: Home minister Taneti Vanitha said that the state government's main aim is to make the poor economically strong and added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state was witnessing a significant progress in all aspects.

Vanitha laid a foundation stone for various developmental works in Vijayawada along with education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and water resources minister Ambati Rambabu on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister said the government had been extending benefits under 5 to 6 welfare schemes to every poor family for bringing a notable change in their lives. She further said these welfare schemes were proof of CM's ideology of doing good for the society.

Education minister Satyanarayana said despite facing a financial crunch, the Chief Minister was implementing welfare schemes unceasingly. Long cherished dreams of owning a house of people are being fulfilled and medical services at being provided at people's doorstep through the YSR Health Clinics, he added.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabusaid said the Chief Minister has sanctioned lakhs of houses to the poor. The government was giving top priority to the education and medical sector along with Navaratnalu. He informed that students were being provided Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Devena and other schemes.

Vijayawada Central MLA and AP Planning Board chairman Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, joint collector S Nupur Ajay and others participated.