AP women farmers embark on European knowledge exchange tour

Vijayawada: Two women farmers from Andhra Pradesh’s Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme are set to take part in a high-profile, multi-country European knowledge exchange tour hosted by the 2000m² Global Field Initiative and leading agroecology institutions.

The state will be represented by Arika Narasamma, a farmer-scientist from Durubili village in Parvathipuram Manyam district, and Lalam Jyothi, a community mentor from Santhapalem village in Anakapalli district.

Jyothi also represents the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning. They will be accompanied by APCNF Science Team member Yarrakonda Sudhakar and Swati Renduchintala, Lead–International Cooperation, APCNF.

The delegation will visit Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium, engaging with universities, research institutes, policymakers, organic farmer networks and civil society platforms.

The itinerary includes participation in Biofach, the world’s largest organic trade fair, academic exchanges with institutions such as Weihenstephan University, BFH Bern, PIK Potsdam and Wageningen University, and interactions with the European Commission in Brussels. They will also attend the Weltacker Global Field Conference, with a focus on women in agriculture.

Central to the tour is the recognition of women farmers as agents of systemic change.

Narasamma and Jyothi will share their experiences in restoring soil health, reducing input costs, enhancing biodiversity and strengthening household food and nutritional security through Natural Farming.

Implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, APCNF is among the world’s largest agroecological transitions. Executive vice-chairman T Vijay Kumar said it was a matter of pride that small and tribal women farmers were representing India globally. The learnings from the tour are expected to strengthen field practices, scientific collaboration and international cooperation in climate-resilient agriculture.