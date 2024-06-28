APC committed to welfare of its employees

Srikakulam: Apitoria Pharma Company (APC) (formerly Aurobindo Pharma Company) is committed to the welfare of its employees and workers, said its senior vice-president for corporate and HR wings U N B Raju. He held a meeting with the representatives of employees and workers’ unions and contractors on the company’s premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranasthalam mandal on Thursday.

Raju explained that the APC management is one of the ideal managements in the corporate sector in India and was committed for the welfare of its employees and workers, and was also spending more funds on welfare of local community as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He discussed with the representatives of employees and workers unions and contractors on enhancement of wages and facilities to employees and workers and agreed to implement new wage agreement with the employees, workers and contractors which will be in force for the coming three years.

Raju also elaborated that the APC management is also promoting qualified unemployed youth by providing them to certificate courses in chemical analysis which is an additional and essential qualification to youth to get good job opportunities. APC local campus HR head K Kamalakar Reddy and heads of various wings attended.